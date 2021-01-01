Donald Dickinson - Obituary

Donald Alva Dickinson, 88, of Plains Road, Monroe, N.H., died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
Donald was born in Monroe on Feb. 4, 1932, to Una Dickinson. He attended the Monroe Grade School was a graduate of McIndoe Falls Academy, Class of 1951. In his senior year, he was the high scorer on the basketball team. On July 31, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and visited places he never would have been able to see, otherwise. He was honorably discharged with ZP-3 in Lakehurst, N.J. on July 29, 1955.
On Aug. 6, 1955, he married Marilyn. E. Schiel in Pine Beach, N.J.
Donald was hired by Jersey Central Power and Light Company, attained the ranking of Chief, and retired after 35 years of service on Feb. 29, 1990.
Following retirement, he and Marilyn moved from Beachwood, NJ to their vacation home in Ryegate Corner, Vt. They relocated to his hometown of Monroe in 1997.
When he was younger, Donald enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had always enjoyed flowers and planting and tending his garden. He liked hiking, camping, bowling, playing cards, pitching horseshoes, maple sugaring, snowmobiling, driving the quad, and cutting firewood.
He was a member of the Ross Wood American Legion Post #20 in Woodsville, N.H., was a life-long member of the Monroe Community Church, and was a former member of the Monroe Men’s Club and the Grange. Along with Marilyn, he enjoyed attending and delivering the meals at the West Barnet (Vt.) meal site and for over 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Dickinson of Monroe; four children, David A. Dickinson and wife Paula of Beachwood, N.J.,; Steven L. Dickinson and wife Patricia of Bayville, N.J.; Susan G. Wood of Middletown, N.J.; and Daryl L. Dickinson and wife Lisa of Toms River, N.J.; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his mother, Una, on Jan. 1, 1970; his step-father, Percy Gaylor in October 1983; two children, Linda D. Allegretti on July 28, 2001, and Bryan W. Dickinson on Jan. 24, 2007; three grandsons, Donald Wood on March 9, 1999, Erik Wood on Jan. 26, 2012, and Larry Dickinson on May 17, 2017; two great-grandsons, Andrew Michael Barber, Jr. on Oct. 26, 1999, and Reuben June Rainey on Jan. 8, 2005; three sisters, Joan Moody on Jan. 19, 2002, Barbara Scott on Aug. 1, 1998, and Elizabeth Tetreault on Sept. 10, 1986; and a brother, Roger Hazelton on May 18, 2005.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service in the Monroe Village Cemetery will be held in the spring of 2021 with dates and times to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe FAST Squad, c/o Mr. Maynard Farr, 71 Hammond Drive, Monroe, NH 03771.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
