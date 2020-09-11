Donald E. Drown - Obituary

Donald E. Drown, our father, made his last Run to Home Plate on Aug. 19, 2020, signing off on his earthly life. Dad was born to the late George & Lula Drown on July 7, 1934, in Sutton, Vt.
Being born during the Depression, the youngest of 8, completing 5th grade, shaped his formative years and resulted in a lifetime of determination, hard work and making a better life for himself and his family. Dad was a giver; he would give whatever he could, even his shirt if he thought you needed it. Dad loved to laugh and joke around. Dad was known for hiding the infamous Whoopie Cushion (you had to be careful where you sat!). He loved being with his family. One of our family favorite card games was PIT, lots of laughing was had by all! Dad enjoyed having people for dinner; his favorite meal - dessert! He would buy 10 different pies, and when he asked what kind of pie they like, he grinned and laughed as he pulled out the pie they asked for! His passion was baseball; he taught us how to be good athletes and team players, while coaching our teams during middle school at Waterford School and St. Johnsbury Little League and Babe Ruth. He loved hearing and keeping tabs on his children’s and grandchildren’s successes and always wished for our lives to be happy and fulfilled. Dad-Grampa, we love you infinity!
When Dad was in his 20s he moved his elderly parents to Connecticut to care for them. Here he met the love of his life, Jill. She was his guiding light. Dad was an entrepreneur. After working for various trucking companies, including St. Johnsbury Trucking Co., he started an asphalt business in Connecticut. His desire to move back to Vermont was strong, so we packed up and moved to Waterford, Vt. where he and Jill ran DJLUV Farm, their successful dairy farm, for many years, providing a good living for his family. Don and Jill later started up an East Coast-West Coast DJLUV trucking company.
After his late wife’s passing, Dad moved to sunny Ft. Myers, where he rekindled his passion for baseball and met his beloved wife Sally Youngstrom, whom he loved dearly. As always, he started up another project, remodeling homes, through which he met and worked with his good friend Stew Gilbert. Dad’s love of baseball led him to many lasting friendships that no one can put a price on: spreading the love of the game, connecting people, enjoying life together. We have all of Dad’s list of names of his baseball and softball friends, you know he loved ALL of it with you! Dad managed and played for many teams in and out of Florida including; from the 1980s to 2019 Legends of Baseball, 2014 Legends of Baseball Championship-Cooperstown, N.Y., Arnie Owens League- 3 years-36 consecutive wins, Roy Hobbs League.
We believe there are two things Dad would like us to pass along: Don’t stop giving; For it is in giving that we truly receive, and at least one of us carries on the tradition of the unsuspecting Whoopie Cushion!
Survived by: wife, Sally Youngstrom Drown, N. Ft. Myers, Fla.; son, Alan Drown (Lisa Pierce) Murphys, Calif.; daughter, Robin Legendre (Michael Legendre) Waterford, Vt.; grandchildren: Jadan Drown Redwood Shores, Calif. Brandon Legendre, Waterford, Vt. Jaselin Drown, Campbell, Calif.; great-grandchildren: Jadan Jr. and Julianna Drown, Redwood Shores, Calif.
A quiet family prayer service was held in Waterford, Vt.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
