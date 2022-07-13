Donald E. Haslam Obituary

Donald E. Haslam, 80, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Don was born in Providence, R.I. on Oct. 26, 1941, to Gordon and Ruth (Harrington) Haslam. He was raised in Cranston, R.I. and earned a Master’s degree in Education at East Texas State College.
In the early 1970s Don moved to Vermont and began working in the insurance industry. Soon afterwards he started his own company, Caledonia Insurance Agency, servicing the Northeast Kingdom and greater Vermont for over 35 years.
In his younger day, Don flew single engine planes and was a horseman. In his later years, genealogy became his passion. He started a Facebook page called “The Descendants of Thomas & Benjamin Haslam of Springfield, PEI” and has an impressive number of followers. Over the years Don organized several family reunions attended by descendants from all over North America and Europe and was integral in documenting the Haslam family history. On his mother’s side, Don was a direct descendant of Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island.
Don was a Master Mason in Good Standing for over 50 years with the Grand Lodge of Texas, Clinton #23, Henderson, Texas.
Survivors include his five children: Robert M. Haslam of Burke, Vt., Guy G. Haslam and wife, Rayna, of Sapulpa, Okla., Deborah L. Lefairve and husband, Donnie, of Lyndonville, Douglas E. Haslam and wife, Miriam, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Richard R. Haslam of Lyndonville; his beloved companion: Judy Soucier of Brownington, Vt.; a sister: Gail Trimble and husband, Bob, of Alexandria, Va.; nine grandchildren: Thomas Haslam, Nichole Damon, Jessica Lefairve, Karina Lyon, Marina Haslam, and Gordon Haslam, III, Tyson Haslam, Kristinia Valenzuela, Rebecca Haslam two great-grandchildren: Hailey Bousquet and Allister Damon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings: Diana Paige, Phyllis Josselyn, Gordon Haslam, II, and Beverly Morrison.
The viewing will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, 4-6 p.m. at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, 10 a.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home. A reception will be held shortly afterwards at the family home on Back Center Road in Lyndonville. Burial will take place at a later date.
