Donald Ernest “Mr. T” Taylor, 92, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a period of declining health. A Graveside Service with military honors will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11 a.m., at Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston, Vt. with a gathering following.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday’s paper.
