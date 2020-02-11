Donald F. Nault - Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Nault of Newport Center, announce his passing at the age of 90 (just 2 days shy of 91). He was a very caring and devoted father, dedicated Born-Again Christian (inspired to spread the word of God wherever he went), and a kind and generous man. He will be profoundly missed.
He grew up in Barton, Vt., with his four sisters and two brothers. He served in the Army, worked as a boiler maker, autobody man, and a Constable. He especially enjoyed working with VT farmers, and worked jobs as an artificial breeder, and milk tester for the majority of his life. About every day he would be out and about, voluntarily helping out his neighbors, or neighboring farmers in one way or another accepting only a simple cup of coffee in return.
During his time in the U.S. Army he was selected to serve in the prestigious position as an Honor Guard for Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower at the time, was the five-star general who was serving as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe during WWII, and later became the 34th President.
He also worked on his own small farm over the years with his wife Dee, whom is predeceased. Over the years, they had a variety of animals, like horses, goats, pigs, sheep, jersey cows, ducks, and chickens, and really enjoyed visiting with their egg customers. They had 5 children and raised them to love and enjoy the country and nature as well. Donald especially enjoyed visiting family and friends, and going fishing.
His family will greatly miss his sense of humor, mentorship, support and his concern for his fellow man. He leaves behind his children Ramona, Donna, Fred, and Vernon, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren (his oldest daughter Mildred is also predeceased).
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Donald’s name can donate to the Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice Inc. at: http://orleansessexvna.org/. They were extremely kind, caring and helpful during his final weeks.
Anyone unable to attend the service or just wishing to leave any sentiments or memories online can leave them at the AW Rich Funeral Home: AWRFH.com
A celebration of his life memorial will be held at the Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 51 Alderbrook Road, Newport, Vt., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.
