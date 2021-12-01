Donald J. Boissonneault passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 on his own terms and was able to participate in a special and loving goodbye with his family.
Donald was born at home on March 13, 1942 to Donat Charles Boissonneault and Madeleine Rolande St. Hilaire Boissonneault in Lincoln, N.H. His parents both hailed from Quebec, Canada their childhood years being spent in a Catholic orphanage in Blacklake, Quebec due to deaths of parents on Donat’s side and death of a mother on Madeleine’s side. Even though they were at the same orphanage they were not there during the same years. Both of Donald’s parents migrated to Lincoln, N.H. to work at the paper mill as did many French Canadiens at the time. They met and were married in 1940. Donald had two siblings, being predeceased by his brother, Paul. His sister, Yvette now residing in North Woodstock.
When Donald entered first grade, he spoke no English as French was the language spoken at home. He soon learned English and always enjoyed conversations with anyone who crossed his path!
Donald graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960 as president of his class and remained in contact with many of his classmates throughout his life. He attended NH Technical Institute in Manchester enrolling in the automotive program. He also served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona and was part of the Military Police unit. In 1966 Donald started his 32-year employment with the state of NH at Cannon Mountain as an aerial lift mechanic from 1968 to 1998. Donald married Lissa Mack Presby of Lisbon in 1968 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage together. Donald and Lissa lived their entire years together in Sugar Hill and since 1970 at their home at 1380 Rt. 117. They bore two children Ryan Donald born in 1974 and Haley Mack born in 1979 and spent all their happy years being proud parents to their two children and five grandchildren, Finn, Troy, Dino, Cooper and Zoe. Donald always loved the pets that he and Lissa had over the years, all of them giving him a great deal of joy.
Upon retirement Donald kept busy with his many interests including a small engine repair business, riding his many motorcycles, BMW’s being his favorite model and reading his automotive and bike magazines. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling in a men’s league in Littleton. He also was a member of the Lisbon Village Country Club and golfed in the men’s league for many years. He loved all sports, both participating in many over the years and an avid fan of national sporting events, especially baseball and football watching faithfully on TV. He was a 20-year member of the Sugar Hill Fire Department helping with the mechanical upkeep of the equipment and trucks and at one time also served as chief. After retirement Donald drove school bus always enjoying the camaraderie with the young students. Donald served on the Lafayette School Board and he served on the Sugar Hill Zoning Board of Adjustment for many years. He was also a member of the Sugar Hill Historical Museum. In his later years he very much enjoyed being a loyal patron of the Richardson Memorial Library just across the street from home! Donald was always willing to lend a hand when needed be it friend, neighbor or the town. He was a very proficient home repair person which was a great talent since Donald and Lissa’s home was nearly 180 years old. There was always something that needed to be repaired. Donald enjoyed the life he had with all the happy times and experiences and few regrets.
Donald is survived by his wife Lissa, son Ryan and grandchildren Finn, Troy and Dino and daughter Haley and son-in-law Brinson Ireland and grandchildren Cooper and Zoe. Also surviving is his sister Yvette Bujeaud and companion Frank Fiasconaro of North Woodstock and sister-in-law June Eaton of Bethlehem, nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the Sugar Hill Sunnyside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Sugar Hill Fire Department, Richardson Memorial Library or the Sugar Hill Historical Museum.
