Donald K. Moulthrop - Obituary

Donald K. Moulthrop, 92, of Great Barrington, Mass., passed away Nov. 12, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Donald was born in Lyndonville, Vt. on Feb. 4, 1927, son of Raymond and Ruth Hudson Moulthrop . He grew up in the Risingdale section of Housatonic, Mass. Donald graduated from Searles High School, Great Barrington, Mass. in 1945. In 1943, he met the love of his life, Priscilla Adams. They were married June 24, 1950.
As a teen, Don learned to fly airplanes at the Great Barrington Airport, and during World War II he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After his discharge from the Air Transport Command, he obtained an aircraft and engine mechanics degree from Boston University, New England Aircraft School. Upon graduation, he returned to Great Barrington Airport where he worked as a mechanic, flight instructor and charter pilot. He then flew for a local airline that operated between Pittsfield and NYC. He was hired as co-pilot and flight engineer with Northeast Airlines in 1958, and retired in 1987 as Captain with Delta Airlines. He also operated a popular Christmas Tree Farm on Silver Street in Great Barrington for many years.
Donald was the Moulthrop family genealogist, and enjoyed sharing his research. He always looked forward to visiting the Moulthrop family homestead in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. He also enjoyed his numerous family pets, especially Sparky, Apollo and Obie. He loved traveling, gardening, fixing things, and riding his farm tractors and motorcycle. He loved all kinds of music and played several musical instruments.
Donald was a Hospice volunteer and a 50+ year member of the Cincinnatus Lodge, A.F. & A.M. in Great Barrington. He was a member of Great Barrington Airport KB’s flying club and the Delta Golden Wings. He was a member of the Great Barrington Historical Society, and in 1994 was voted a “Living Legend” for the Historical Society’s Hometown Heroes celebration. He also served as an election polling official. Donald was a past member of the Methodist Church, and the First Congregational Church.
Donald is survived by his wife Priscilla, and his sons David and Paul Moulthrop. He is also survived by his daughters Diane Arnold (Steve), Audrey Leveille (Gary) and Karen Carson (Mark). He is also survived by grandchildren Ryan and Devan Arnold, Justin and Katelyn Leveille, Matthew and Kyle Carson, and great-grandchild Jhonen Arnold. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Moulthrop and his wife Jeanne of Clarksburg, Mass., by his aunt Ruth Moulthrop Parker of California, and by a beloved extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Grayden Moulthrop.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at The First Congregational Church in Great Barrington. Burial will follow at the Van Deusen/Peltonbrook Cemetery in Great Barrington.
Memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family, go to www.finnertyandstevens.com.
