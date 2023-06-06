Donald ‘Kat’ Morrow Celebration Of Life

Donald "Kat" Morrow

July 30, 1936 - April 10, 2023

A celebration of life in memory of Donald “Kat” Morrow will be held at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 816 in Littleton, N.H. on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

