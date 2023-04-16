Donald ‘Kat’ Morrow Obituary

Donald “Kat” Morrow, of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away on April 10, 2023, with loving friends by his side. He was born July 30, 1936, in Lancaster, N.H. to parents, Almon Morrow and Ella Morrow (Stevens). He was the husband of his late wife, the love of his life, Ellen Morrow (Johnson). Ellen and Kat were married for 54 years until Ellen’s tragic death in 2019.
Growing up in NH, Kat moved to Colebrook, N.H. at age 8 years old in 1944 when his father was reassigned to Colebrook to work for the telephone company. His family lived in Colebrook until 1953, when Almon was again reassigned by the phone company, moving the family to Littleton, N.H. In 1954 Kat graduated from Littleton High School.
Kat was a hardworking individual and a jack of all trades with an incredible work ethic. After graduating school, he went to work for A&P Groceries. After the grocery store, Kat worked doing construction for Cannon Mountain building ski slopes, bridge construction on Interstate 93, and worked on the beginning phases of the Kancamagus Highway. Following his construction, Kat worked for the Connors and Hoffman Shoe Factory and worked for nearly 20 years beginning in year 1960. Later he worked as a truck driver delivering oil for various local oil companies. His last place of work from 2000-2010 was as a driver for Laconia Electric before finally retiring in his mid-70s.
Outside of work, Kat had a knack for restoring gas pumps. He and his wife, Ellen, were known to make signs for various businesses and for their own enjoyment. They would collect various types of gas memorabilia. He and Ellen were also avid fans of the Boston Red Sox and Patriots teams, never missing a game. Kat was also known for his love of animals and his quick wit.
He is predeceased by his parents, Almon and Ella Morrow, his beloved wife, Ellen ‘Els,’ and his three sisters, Gloria Derosier, Marjory Gregory, and Patricia Morneau.
He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Morrow and wife Gladys of Dover, N.H., and Gary Morrow of Londonderry, N.H., as well as his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Littleton Public Library, Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton, or the Riverside Rescue Shelter in Lunenburg, Vt.
A private burial is to be held at the discretion of the family. A celebration of life will be held on June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post #816, Littleton, New Hampshire.
To view Donald’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
