Donald L. King - Obituary

Donald L. King, 95, of West Glover passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021.
Donald was born on August 29, 1925, one of six children to Walter and Doris (Whitcher) King. Donald spent his life on the family farm in West Glover. He met the love of his life, Harriet (Urie), at a dance at Urie’s Dance Hall. They were married on August 25, 1948, and together they raised five children.
Like most Vermont farmers of his generation, Donald’s days were occupied milking cows, working in the woods, and maple sugaring. Donald took great pride in his farm’s operation which first included a herd of Jerseys and later registered Holsteins. Donald was proud of his children and their accomplishments but probably even more proud of his eight grandkids. After retiring from the daily grind of milking cows, Donald was a regular attendee at the numerous baseball games, basketball games, soccer games, recitals, and shows. Though he was a quieter fan than Harriet, you could tell that Donald took great enjoyment from these events. Donald and Harriet always kept a large garden full of flowers and vegetables and they enjoyed sharing their bounty with family and friends.
After farming, Donald remained busy with many projects, often working with his friend and neighbor Paul Bickford. He also continued his maple sugar business. Late in life Donald enjoyed feeding the birds and watching his westerns on TV, but his greatest source of comfort and pleasure was simply spending time with his family.
Donald was predeceased by his wife Harriet, his two daughters, Donalie and Evelyn (Kennison), his brother Fred King, and sisters Janice Butler, Carolyn Perron, Barbara Perron, and Sherry Perron. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Beverly (Urie) Grant of Barre, Vermont, Ellen Urie of Canaan, Conn., and Pearl Urie of West Glover, his son-in-law David Kennison of Irasburg, and his sons Wayne King and his wife Denise of Williamstown, Dean King and his wife Patricia of Burlington, and Gregory and his wife Rhonda of Lyndonville, as well as his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and a large number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank those friends and cousins who helped take care of our father in the last phase of his life. Should you wish to make a gift in Donald’s memory, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the West Glover Congregational Church in care of Sarah Stevens, 16 David Place, West Glover, VT 05875. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family-owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.