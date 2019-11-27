Donald Leavitt - Obituary

Donald Leavitt, 79, of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Donald was born on Sept. 11, 1940 in Littleton, N.H. to the late Donald & Arlene (Guillmette) Leavitt. He spent his life working in the construction industry. On Sept. 29, 1963, he married Ellen Locklin of Lisbon, N.H., and they celebrated 53 years of marriage before her passing. Following their retirement, Donald and Ellen spent time traveling and enjoying life. Donald truly enjoyed buying and selling tractor parts, tractor pulling, hunting and fishing; as well as being a regular attendee at Grays’ auctions.
He is survived by a son Don Leavitt and wife Linda, of Lisbon, N.H., a daughter Debra Birmingham and husband Hugh, of Falmouth, Mass., two loving granddaughters Bridget Birmingham and Hannah Birmingham, of Falmouth, Mass., as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Town of Bethlehem Ambulance, 2155 Main Street, Bethlehem, NH, 03574. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ross Funeral Home of Littleton, N.H. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
