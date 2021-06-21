Donald Leo Paul Joseph Pelletier - Obituary

Donald Leo Paul Joseph Pelletier, “Don,” age 84, of Littleton, N.H., passed into the Hands of God for his eternal rest on March 29, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., after a period of declining health. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife Beverly.
Don was born on July 23, 1936, in Nashua, N.H., the son of Napoleon and Albina (Levesque) Pelletier. After attending Holy Infant Jesus School in Nashua, Don attended and graduated from Bishop Bradley (now Trinity High School) of Manchester, N.H., in 1955. Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959, in the field of Electronics Radar Maintenance, in New York, Mississippi, Japan, and New Jersey. He worked as an electrician for most of his life, starting as an apprentice to his father, then continuing that business for many years. Don also worked as the electrician at the Waste Water Treatment Plant of Nashua for several years until his retirement in 1998.
Don and his wife, Beverly, met in Nashua while she was studying at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. As they described it, they met on a blind date. They got married on May 5, 1962, at the St. Joseph Chapel in Nashua. They adopted their children, Christopher and Jacqueline (Jackie), from NH Catholic Charities, and the family resided in Nashua. In 1998, Don and Bev moved full-time to their home in Littleton, N.H.
If you knew Don, he was happy to call you friend. If you didn’t know Don, he was still happy to call you friend :-) Don was often the one to call on people to check up on them or to just say hello, and he’d often just show up at your door, too. He and Bev enjoyed traveling, and the family went on many camping and fishing trips. They also enjoyed family outings in addition to gatherings with friends from church and all friends of the neighborhood. Two of Don and Bev’s special trips were pilgrimages to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome where they received Holy Communion from Pope Saint John Paul II.
Don served as vice president of the Young Men’s Business Club in Nashua; president of the Nashua Fish and Game Club; member of the Richelieu Club; Boy Scout master of Troop 257 of Infant Jesus Church in Nashua; Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council in Littleton; president of Trout Unlimited Ammonoosuc Chapter in Littleton; and door guardian for the St. Rose of Lima religious education program. Don and his wife Bev helped start the Social Life Committee at Infant Jesus Church in Nashua, and the two of them were members of the Social Life Committee at St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton. Don and Bev set such a great example for their children by helping those in need, whether they knew you or not. And Don was well known to be of good cheer, seeing the glass half full.
Don is survived by his son Christopher of Nashua, N.H.; and his daughter Jacqueline, and her husband, Duane Becker of Fairfax, Vt.. He is also survived by his grandson Alexander Hirtle and his wife Cassie, great-grandchildren Amelia and Benjamin, of Washington state. He is also survived by his sister Muriel/Sister Marie Christilla, Presentation of Mary, of Manchester; and Jeanne Daigle of Nashua. Don was “Uncle Don” to many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and his parents, Don was predeceased by his sister Lorette McAfee and her husband Kenneth; and his brother-in-law Robert Daigle.
For those who wish to give a memorial donation, Don/Dad had asked that gifts be given to NH Catholic Charities in thanks for bringing him his children and also taking care of his mother in her later years at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 25, 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, Littleton, with Father Mark Dollard officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Lisbon, N.H.. Family and friends are invited to a reception for both Donald and Beverly at the Littleton Elks Lodge at noon. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
