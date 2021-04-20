Donald Longmoore Obituary

Donald M. Longmoore, Sr., 97, of Leighton Hill Road, Newbury, Vt., died on Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born at his family’s home on Fish Pond Road in Newbury on Oct. 22, 1923 to Ernest Norman Matthews and Hazel Irene (Webber) Longmoore. He attended Leighton Hill School in his elementary years and graduated from Wells River High School, Class of 1941.
Donald was a dairy farmer his whole life.
He was a long-time member of the South Newbury Seventh Day Adventist Church.
As a farmer, Donald loved being outdoors. He appreciated family as well as local history. He always enjoyed tinkering, especially on anything with a motor. He loved his Jersey cows and Farm-All tractors.
He was predeceased by his father, Ernest Longmoore in 1932; his mother, Hazel I. Longmoore Ledger in 2000; his sister, Dorothy L. Butson in 2001; and two brothers, Robert Longmoore, as a child, and David Longmoore in 2006.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy (Powers) Longmoore of Newbury; their daughter, Cheryl Longmoore-Deuel and husband Bill of Newbury; their son, Don Longmoore, Jr. and wife Wendy of Newbury; two grandchildren, Sam Longmoore and Dawna Vaughan and her husband Jarred; three great grandchildren, Timmy, Mabel, and Henry; two sisters, Evelyn Sheppard of Surfside Beach, S.C. and Patricia Perry and husband Duane of Wells River, Vt.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Tuesday, May 11, at noon in Townhouse Cemetery, Newbury.
Masks and social distancing will be required for attendance at Donald’s service.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
