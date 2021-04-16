Donald Preston Haskell Obituary

Donald Preston Haskell, 78, of Tonto Basin, Arizona passed away on March 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona with his daughter, Ginger (Haskell) Clayton at his bedside. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Arizona time or 2 p.m. EST, April 21 at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Rd, Building 400, Peoria, AZ. We will have a virtual option available as well via Zoom: meeting ID: 828 6738 6053 and passcode: 232881.
Don Haskell was born on Sept. 20, 1942 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to Guy and Carolyn (Hooper) Haskell. He grew up in Groton, Vermont and went to a trade school in St Johnsbury at the age of 16 for carpentry. He worked on various dairy farms, in the granite industry at Wells and Lampson and then started working in construction. He worked for Earth Construction for most of his career as a Superintendent of the Bridge Division. He was a masterful bridge builder and built or repaired a majority of the bridges throughout the state of Vermont. He moved to Tucson, Arizona about 1987 where he became a realtor and worked for a construction company building homes. He then retired in Tonto Basin, Ariz. near Lake Roosevelt in Arizona where he enjoyed taking his pontoon boat out on the lake and fishing every chance he got.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Carolyn Haskell, his brother Duane Haskell. He is survived by his daughter Ginger (Joe) Clayton of Glendale, Arizona; his son Steve (Lori) Beaulieu, of Warner, New Hampshire; and his daughter Maria (John) Hathaway; his brother Dana Haskell; his sister Sharman Haskell; and his sister Shari Haskell. He had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He always enjoyed making people laugh so please tell a joke in his memory. Condolences may be left on Don Haskell’s online guest book at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.