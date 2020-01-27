Donald Robert Bilodeau - Obituary

Donald Robert Bilodeau, 77, of Lancaster, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday morning, January 24th, 2020.
Mr. Bilodeau was born in Cortland, NY, on February 19, 1942, the son of Ernest and Mildred (Cryan) Bilodeau.
For 28 years Donald was employed with Groveton Paper working in maintenance. He had many interests including hunting, fishing, casino gambling, playing cards, photography and traveling in the US and Canada. He was a member of the Groveton Fish & Game Club.
Surviving family members include his wife Raymonde (Boudrias) Bilodeau of Lancaster; a son Robert Bilodeau and wife Bonnie of Seabrook; a daughter Robin Rich of Lancaster; two stepdaughters, Lise Whitcher of Gloucester, Mass., Rachel Bruce and husband Rob of Sugar Hill; six grandchildren, Natalie and husband Shawn, Michael, Wesley, Krysta, Serena, Kylie; and four great-grandchildren Kylie, Dylan, Lilly and Shawn.
He was predeceased by his first wife Beverly Chilafoe and his parents Ernest and Mildred.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Chad Hemphill, Senior pastor of the Valley Bible Church, Haddam, Conn., will officiate. Services will conclude with a burial at Summer Street Cemetery, Lancaster.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, New England Affiliate, 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701-4688 or to the NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.