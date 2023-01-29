Donald Roy “The Donald,” 66, of Norton, Vermont passed away on January 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15, 1955, in St. Ludger, Quebec to Hubert and Lorraine (Dupuis) Roy. He married Pidgeon Bushaw his “bundle” who survives him.
Mr. Roy graduated from Canaan High School and was a lifelong resident of Norton, where he was raised from age five. He was a farmer for many years on the family dairy farm. He then transitioned into owning his own logging company; starting out with his beloved Franklin Skidder. He was also co-owner of the “Chez Pidgeon” with his wife for the past 35 years. He later went on to carpentry, building many homes in the local area. He loved working for Hammerdown Construction Company along with his son and “Bundy,” Eric Rexford. He was a man who did not know the term “day off” or “slow down,” as there was always another project to be completed in his seven-day workweek.
Mr. Roy was a very devoted family man and truly enjoyed his later years in life spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. He was a man who never refused to give a helping hand always putting others’ needs in front of his own. He was often found helping others in his community. He had many talents and there was nothing he could not build or fix; from plumbing to electrical to Mechanics. There was nothing “The Donald” could not do.
Among his hobbies, he enjoyed snowmobiling. He was a lifelong fan of the Ski-doo brand and especially his beloved Mach Z 1000, always leading the pack and the first to arrive at any destination. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Softail Motorcycle. He enjoyed his yearly trips to Loudon for the Nascar race with his two friends Alson Perry and Peter Palmer, along with his brother Jason. Donald was a member of the Canadian Order of the Masons.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Pidgeon Roy, by his children: Trever Roy and wife Nicole, Anna Roy, Casey Roy and Amanda Roy, and by his grandchildren: Connor Roy, Audrey Roy, Addison Day, and Sydney Roy. He is also survived by his siblings: Francine, Jason, Alain, Clermont, and Claude. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Herve.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Should friends desire,
contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com
