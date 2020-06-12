Donald Taylor - Obituary

Donald Ernest “Mr. T” Taylor, 92, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a period of declining health.
Don was born on Dec. 11, 1927, in East Charleston, Vt. to Herbert and Erema (Foster) Taylor. He joined the Army and served from 1951 to 1953 with part of that time overseas in Germany. Don came home and met his wife-to-be, Hazel Louise Flood. They were married on June 6, 1953 and shared 63 years together until Hazel’s death in 2016. Throughout his working years, he had many trades, and before his retirement he was a finish carpenter; a job he greatly enjoyed.
Don built remote control airplanes as a hobby for over 50 years and owned his own RC Hobby Shop in Southwick, Mass. He flew RC planes in Suffield, Conn. and later with the RC Guildhall Flyers in Guildhall, Vt. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 793 in St. Johnsbury, VFW Post 10038 in Lyndonville, and a member of the American Legion Post #80 in Island Pond.
Survivors include his daughter: Joanne M. Palmer and her husband, William, of Lyndonville; son: Donald L. “Duck” Taylor and his wife, Debra of Waterford, Vt.; two sisters: Evelyn Bowen of West Charleston and Gladys Broome and husband, Theodore “Bud,” of St. Johnsbury; a brother: Paul Sawyer and wife, Jeanne, of South Windsor, Conn.; three sisters-in-law: Mary Jane and Christine Taylor and Jan Sawyer; six grandchildren: Kathryn Bennett and fiancé, Chris Davis, Kassandra Barrett and husband, Ryan, Dale Taylor and fiancé, Mindy Morgan, Danny Taylor and partner, Heather Faulkner, Desiree Taylor and partner, Jordan Greene, and Caity Collie-Palmer and wife, Cici; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Karson, Tenley, and Nelson.
Mr. T is also survived by his dear friends, Connie and Jeremiah March.
He was predeceased by his wife: Hazel Taylor; his father: Herbert Taylor; his mother: Erema Sawyer; four brothers: Harry, Jack, and Ira Taylor, and Richard Sawyer; brothers-in-law: Robert and George Flood; sisters-in-law: Penny Flood and Janice Taylor; and granddaughter: Carissa Palmer.
A Graveside Service with military honors officiated by Rev. William Cotte will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11 a.m., at Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston, Vt. with a gathering following. Place will be announced at the conclusion of the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.