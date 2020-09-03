Donna Gilman - Obituary

Donna J. Gilman, age 60, of Church Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully with family beside her at the Dream Catcher Farm in Waterford, Vt., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 following a long battle with cancer.
Donna was born on May 30, 1960, in Sherbrooke, Canada, daughter to Ross Charles and Claire Grace (Maiden) Miller. She grew up in St. Albans and attended Bellows Free Academy for 2 years then completed her last two years at Lyndon Institute graduating with the Class of 1978.
Donna enjoyed many things, she especially loved traveling to Ontario Canada to visit her family and to vacation at Sauble Beach. She also loved to visit Bermuda with her best friend and two daughters where she enjoyed good food, music and touring the island on mopeds. She enjoyed Antiques and was always on the hunt for unique art. Donna enjoyed entertaining for family and friends and always put a good “spread” of food and drink out for all to enjoy. If you were to look for Donna on a Saturday morning you would most likely find her at “TJ Maxx.” She sure loved to shop.
Donna is survived by her parents: Ross and Claire Miller of Hanover, Ontario, her husband, Charles Gilman, of Danville, Vt., her son Jason S. Faulkner of Brooklyn, N.Y., two daughters: Heather C. Faulkner companion, Danny Taylor, of West Burke, Vt., Tarah L. Fontaine and father to her children, Bradley, of Danville, step-son: Teddy Gilman of Danville, step-daughter: Kelsey Gilman of St. Johnsbury, two brothers: Charles William “Bill” Miller and wife, Jan, of Palmerston, Ontario, Richard Miller and wife, Jean, of Mildmay, Ontario, a sister: Sara James of Lyndonville, five grandchildren: Aubrey A. Fontaine, Mason B. Fontaine, Stella C Chamberlain, Nova J. Faulkner, Evelyn S. Adams, several nieces and nephews including: Anthony Miller and kids: Payton & Bella, Wesley Miller (Chloe) and son: Dominick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tarah’s home 379 Swett Rd, Danville, VT 05828 on Sept. 12, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
