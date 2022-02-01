Donna Nancy Prue Obituary

Donna Nancy Prue, 65, of Waterford, Vt., died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Donna was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Aug. 19, 1956, to the late Roland Watson and Vera Young Greenwood. She graduated from White Mountain Regional High School, Class of 1974. On April 3, 1982, Donna married Richard Paul Prue. The couple shared 21 years together before Richard’s death in 2003.
Donna enjoyed yard saling and watching NASCAR on the weekends. She loved decorating for Christmas. She was a family-oriented lady and enjoyed spending time with family especially for family cookouts. On summer days, Donna loved sharing trips with her mother to the Dunkin’ Donuts in WalMart for iced coffee and a walk around the store.
Survivors include her mother: Vera Greenwood and companion, Carlo Greenwood Sr., of New Hampshire and Florida; two children: Sharon Noyes of St. Johnsbury and her companion, David Hogue Jr., of Pennsylvania, and Allen Prue of Michigan; fiancé: Ray Crickard of Waterford; a sister: Sheila Greenwood of New York; a brother: Carlo Greenwood Jr, and companion, Ashley Hedding of St. Johnsbury; two grandchildren: Madelyn and Sabrina Tinder, a son-in-law Clyde Noyes of St. Johnsbury and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband: Richard Prue; her father: Roland Watson; and two brothers: Tony Greenwood and Timothy Watson.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 6-8p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Graveside service will be held in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Johns Street, St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.