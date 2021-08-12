Donna Presby Obituary

Donna Jean Presby, 76, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, New Hampshire.
Donna was born in Littleton, NH on Jan. 31, 1945 the daughter of Neal E. and Audrey M. (Richards) Presby. She grew up in Lisbon, N.H. and was a graduate of the former Lisbon High School in 1962.
Following graduation, she worked for New England Bell Telephone for over 13 years and continued to work for them until they closed their office in Littleton, N.H. for a total of 20 years of service. Following her employment at New England Bell, she went to work for the Federal Government for the next 11 years. After that she worked for a pharmaceutical company, and then finally for the Town of Landaff, N.H.
Donna was a devoted daughter and sister. She spent many years caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, crafting, and cooking. She was especially fond of collies and owned many of these special dogs over the years.
She is survived by her niece, Sharon Neale McLean and her husband, David, of Jacksonville, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Audrey, and her brothers Phillip Paul and Neal Ward.
Burial in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Lisbon, will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s honor to Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
