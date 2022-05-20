Donna Sharon (Peak) Rowell Obituary

Donna Sharon (Peak) Rowell, age 74, of Severance Hill Road, East St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully early Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following a rapid decline. She spent her final days at her home being cared for by her children and surrounded by her family.
Donna was born in Hadleyville, Vt., on Nov. 14, 1947, daughter to the late Melvin and Claire (Phillips) Peak. She grew up in Lyndonville, graduating from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1965. She moved to Burlington and attended Sheldon Academy of Beauty Culture graduating there in 1966 and continued to work in Burlington for a year prior to returning to Lyndonville. Donna worked at Beauty Mark until marrying Avery Rowell on July 13, 1968, and lived in the same home for the last 53 years. Over the years she was also a childcare provider, office cleaning person and stuffed printed circuit boards at MEC but was mainly a mother and homemaker. She was an avid gardener, quilter & baker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them with her cooking which no one else has been able to match.
Donna is survived by her husband: Avery Rowell of East St. Johnsbury, Vt.; three sons Michael and wife, Cathy, of Bedford, Mass. and Kirby, Vt., Chad and wife, Kimberly, of Kirby, Vt., and Jeremy of Concord, Vt.; a sister: Norma Placey of North Haverhill, N.H.; a brother: George R. Peak and companion, Colleen Willette, of Walden, Vt.; four grandchildren: Caleb, Tyler, Cody, and Josie, and her best friend: Patricia Crocker and husband, James, of Ryegate, Vt.; her sister-in-law Joanne Hull of Deerfield, Fla.; and three nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister: Joyce Madison of Killeen, Texas.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
