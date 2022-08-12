Donna Sylvia Martin (Rivers) Obituary

Donna Sylvia Martin (Rivers), 64, of Bethlehem. N.H., passed away at her sister Francene’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Sharon, Vt.
Donna was born on April 28, 1958, the daughter of Francis and Mildred (Morrill) Rivers, in Concord, Vt. As a young woman, she began a lifelong passion for all things Harley-Davidson; every chance she had she would be on the back of a bike enjoying the wind in her face and feeling the road beneath the wheels. She wholeheartedly embraced her Native American ancestry, certain that all of us share a deep spiritual connection with the earth, nature, and one another. She was an avid NASCAR and Red Sox fan and loved her many dogs and cats, who she considered family. Throughout her adulthood, her career path spanned waitress at Aime’s Restaurant in St. Johnsbury, desk clerk at the Border Motel in Derby, LNA at two nursing homes in the Newport/Derby area and most recently, a line lead at Tender Corporation in Littleton, N.H.
She is survived by her two sisters, Francene O. Ellis and partner, James Dyer of Sharon, Vt. and Charlda Rivers and partner, Roland Allen of Lyndonville, Vt.; two nephews, Lance Hodgdon and Christopher Chambers; three great nephews, Douglas, Anthony, and Keltric; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Paul and Dana Rivers; and her former husband, Ernie Martin.
Per Donna’s wishes, scattering of her cremated remains will be private. Rather than a public gathering, Donna wished that everyone would find a quiet place, and think of good memories of her; and to remember that life is precious and enjoy it. Donations may be made in her memory to your local animal shelter or Humane Society.
Knight Funeral Home of White River Junction is honored to be entrusted with her arrangements. Condolences to Donna’s family may be expressed in an online guestbook found at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.