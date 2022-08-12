Donna Sylvia Martin (Rivers) Obituary

Donna Sylvia Martin (Rivers)

Donna Sylvia Martin (Rivers), 64, of Bethlehem. N.H., passed away at her sister Francene’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Sharon, Vt.

Donna was born on April 28, 1958, the daughter of Francis and Mildred (Morrill) Rivers, in Concord, Vt. As a young woman, she began a lifelong passion for all things Harley-Davidson; every chance she had she would be on the back of a bike enjoying the wind in her face and feeling the road beneath the wheels. She wholeheartedly embraced her Native American ancestry, certain that all of us share a deep spiritual connection with the earth, nature, and one another. She was an avid NASCAR and Red Sox fan and loved her many dogs and cats, who she considered family. Throughout her adulthood, her career path spanned waitress at Aime’s Restaurant in St. Johnsbury, desk clerk at the Border Motel in Derby, LNA at two nursing homes in the Newport/Derby area and most recently, a line lead at Tender Corporation in Littleton, N.H.

