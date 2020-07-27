Donnal Maloney - Graveside Service

A graveside service for Donnal Dean Maloney, Sr who died Dec. 2, 2019 will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10,2020 at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line with military honors. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
