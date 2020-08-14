Dorcas Lee Obituary

Dorcas Johnston Lee, age 85, a life-long resident of St. Johnsbury, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center.
Dorcas was born in St. Johnsbury on September 12,1934, to Francis and Bernice (Merchant) Johnston. She attended local schools graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1952. In 1955, Dorcas started a daycare and worked in childcare for her whole life. She had great affection for all the children under her care and knitted sweaters, mittens, and hats for all of her “kids.”
Dorcas was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury. She served as a Sunday School Teacher for 35 years and participated in various prayer groups for 20 years. During the Gulf War, Dorcas originated what became known as “Vermont Supports” to support overseas soldiers during the holidays. Dorcas will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her four sons, Stephen Lee and wife, Linda, of Lyndonville; Sgt. Major James Lee of Texas; Richard Lee of St. Johnsbury; and David Lee and wife, Rebecca, of Ohio; her sister, Joan Beattie of St. Johnsbury; five grandchildren: Andrew, Justin, Colin, and Connor Lee, Cody Lee; and two step-grandchildren, Denise Montgomery and Paul Carreau; several nieces and nephews; and all of her daycare kids.
Dorcas was predeceased by an infant son, Robert
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday the 18th at the Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.
Donations may be made in Dorcas’ name to the Grace United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 36 Central Street, St. Johnsbury 05819
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
