Doreen Brado Obituary

It is with great sadness that Doreen Brado passed away on September 24, 2022, due to complications from Covid.
Doreen was born in Lancaster, N.H. on February 15, 1959. She grew up in Dalton and attended local schools, graduating from White Mountain Regional High School in 1976.
Doreen then chose the health field as her career. She worked as an LPN, passed her Registered Nurse exam, and worked her way up to the Manager of the Birthing Center at several hospitals including Weeks Medical Center, Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine.
She received her BS in Nursing from UNH, Masters in Nursing from Phoenix University, and Advanced Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Tennessee State University. She then embarked on a career as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Corner Medical in Lyndonville, Vt. Doreen had a large patient following as her bedside manner and diagnosis skills were spot on.
Doreen’s life was all about helping others. The two most important things in her life were keeping the extended family together and making sure her patients received the best care possible. Doreen loved spending time at camp on Neals Pond, relaxing in the sun and reading a good book. She loved hiking, outdoor activities and working on building projects at home in Dalton with her husband, Barry. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 21 years, Barry Brado Sr. She is also survived by her mother Mearline Richard; her grandson Garrett Ingerson Jr., and her son Garrett Ingerson Sr., all of Dalton; her brother Tom Richard of Ramona, Calif.; her sister Carol Richard of Waynesboro, Penn.; her step-daughter Elizabeth Brado of Portland, Maine; her step-son Barry Brado Jr. and his fiance Tracy Bryerton of Laconia, N.H.; her grandsons Tristan Reinhold of Gilford, N.H.; Oscar Wilkinson of Portland, Maine; Holden Brado of Laconia, N.H.; and Alyx Fournier of Lewiston, Maine.
Doreen is predeceased by her father Leo Richard of Dalton and her brother Leo (Gerry) Richard of Tuscon, Ariz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at All Saints Church, 163 Main Street, Lancaster, NH. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital at https://nvrh.org/support-nvrh/how-you-can-give.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster NH. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
