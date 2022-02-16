Doris Anne Morton Obituary

Doris Anne Morton, 95, of Setter Road in Concord, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
Doris was born in Springfield, Mass. on Sept. 23, 1926, to George and Annie (Hale) Morehouse. Shortly after graduating high school, she married Clayton Earl Morton and shared 56 years with him until his death in 2002. Doris worked as a Housekeeper at Lyndon State College, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed all kinds of music, especially Big Band and Polka. For four years, Doris played trumpet in the St. Johnsbury Band. She attended Concord Community Church and was a member of Eastern Star Adah Chapter #39. Doris held great affection for her cat, Nancy Anne.
Surviving family members include a daughter: Doreen Lee Farron; five grandchildren: Holly Ann Lincoln (John), Candice Stevens, and Laura, Francis, and Norman Farron; several great-grandchildren; several great-great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; Star Lunnie who has been Doris’ caretaker during her declining health; and a very special mail lady: Penni Magoni.
She was predeceased by her parents: George and Annie Morehouse; her five siblings: Gloria Morehouse, Richard and Delbert Morehouse, Lucile Richardson, and Phyllis Wood; and a granddaughter: Norma Farron.
A graveside service is being planned for Friday, May 20, 2022, at Grove Cemetery, US Rt 2, East St. Johnsbury, VT.
Donations in Doris’ name may be made to Concord Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 113, Concord, VT 05824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.