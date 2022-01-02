Doris (Dot) Mae Fekay Obituary

It is with profound sorrow to announce the passing of Doris (Dot) Mae Fekay, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 77, with family by her side.
Dot was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dot and her husband Denny worked side by side their whole lives building a life together, and raising their five children. During their marriage of 62 years, they worked tirelessly to build up many businesses throughout the years and a reputation for great food with great service. They purchased their last business 38 years ago, Topic of the Town Restaurant, on Main Street in Littleton.
Dot had many loves and interests. She loved watching football and the Patriots. She actually ran a football pool for years. She enjoyed tailgating before a game in Foxboro, and even drove to Texas with her daughter Ashlea to see the Patriots play the Panthers in the Super Bowl. Recently she beat many of her grandsons in Fantasy Football and took home the trophy, much to their chagrin.
Dot also had a love for basketball from a young age, when she and her best friend Betsy made the LHS Varsity team as freshmen. When her daughters played for LHS, she never missed a game. She would drive all over New England and even into Canada to see Sophia play, and earned the name Hot Dot. Then her grandchildren started playing and Hot Dot could be heard hollering from the stands. During the action she couldn’t sit still, and often said things less then appropriate, but with passion for the game.
Dot’s favorite holiday was Christmas. Her home and the restaurant were always elaborately decorated. She loved the lights, the food, the perfectly wrapped presents, and spending time with family and friends. She also made the best piecrust, which none of her daughters could master.
Dot enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing card games and board games. There was always a puzzle in progress in her living room. When playing any game she was relentless and rarely lost. She wouldn’t ease up for her kids either; they had to earn a win against her.
Another one of Dot’s favorite things to do was gamble. She was quite lucky, too. She enjoyed the family card games at the camp on Partridge Lake, and always had a bag of change with her just in case. She looked forward to going to Foxwoods, Oxford, and Atlantic City. She loved the slot machines, roulette, and going to the card tables with Denny.
Dot did everything with grace, beauty, and determination. Her strength and tremendous support and love for her family will be remembered and felt by all that knew her.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dennis Fekay Sr.; daughter Dori Landry and partner Clyde Martindale; daughter Kelly Negron and husband Antonio; son Dennis Fekay and wife Nancy; daughter Ashlea Miller and partner Rocky Porfido; daughter Sophia Lowe and partner Darren Carter; sister Harriet Robinson; sister Monica Smith; brother Henry White Sr. and wife Diana; sister Jennifer Ferland; along with 17 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren and counting.
A celebration of life will take place on March 5, 2022, at the Littleton Elks Lodge, 42 Main St. US-302, Bethlehem, NH, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow
