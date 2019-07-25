Doris Gero - Obituary

Doris Rochelle Gero died July, 22, 2019 at Mtn.View Genesis after a short illness. She was born Nov. 24, 1932 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. the youngest of nine children to Arthur and Rose (Parks) Camire.
She spent her childhood in St. Johnsbury where she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1950. In high school she was a Majorette with the high school band and enjoyed performing at concerts and social occasions. On Dec. 26, 1953 she married Leonard Gero at Notre Dame Church in St. Johnsbury.
After Leonard finished his USAF commitment, they relocated to Rutland in 1962. She was a volunteer for March of Dimes and was in the Girl Scouts. In the 1970s she began working in sales for Sarah Country Jewelry. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented seemstress.She was a member of Christ the King Church. Doris had a warm and engaging personality and was loved by all.
Survivors include two daugthers, Michelle Evans of Rutland, Vt., Elizabeth (Matthew) Riddell of Buxton, Maine. Four sons, Bryan (Denise) of West Rutland, Thomas (Gillian) of Monkton, Vt., Barry (Cindy) of Rutland, Scott of S.A. Texas, sister Bea (Gary) Normandeau, 14 grand children, three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband of 65 years, Leonard, three brothers John,Edward, Rene and four sisters Rachel, Jean, Cecile,Rita. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being made by Aldous Funeral Home.
