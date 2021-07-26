Doris Leach Graveside Service

Doris Leach passed away on June 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held at the Lyndon Center Cemetery in Lyndon Center, Vt. on Aug, 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
Quotable...
Top Quotes
-- Travis Glodgett
-- Deb Spencer-Tanguay
“It seems critical to me that we maintain the rink. At the end of the day, this is a town facility owned by the town and we have a duty to maintain our town buildings."
-- Adrienne D'Olimpio
-- Shawn Tester
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.