Doris Leach Obituary

Doris Irene Leach, age 92, of Cold Hill Road, passed peacefully at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Monday evening, June 7, 2021.
Doris was born on Aug. 6, 1928, in Lyndonville, Vt., daughter to the late Andre and Rosetta Eliza (Beck) Robinson. She was raised in Lyndonville and lived her whole life there. She married Delmer B. Leach, Jr., on Aug. 30, 1947, and shared 63 years when he passed on Sept. 9, 2011. Doris was a homemaker and farmer for 10 years, and Delmer had a contracting business. She became the bookkeeper for him and that was that. They had a dance band called Del Leach and the Trail Blazers where she played the accordion and led square dancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, 05819.
She is survived by her four children: Russell Leach and his wife, Sue, of Lyndonville, Harvey Leach and his wife, Rebecca, of California, Deborah Donaghy and Donna Griffith both of Tennessee, a daughter-in-law: U Gin Leach of Korea, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son: Anthony in 2018, her son Steven at age 11, and her siblings: Earl Robinson, Leis Sherburne, Evelyn Ramsdell-Campbell, Thelma Nutting, Clayton “Bud” Robinson and Emma Drown.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Lyndon Center Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Dot Robinson officiating.
