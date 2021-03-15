Doris Marie Brodien - Obituary

Mrs. Doris “Doe “Marie Brodien (Provost) died peacefully at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab. on March 14, 2021, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. at the age of 92.
Doris was born on Nov. 28, 1928 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Leon & M. Rosanna (Provensal) Provost. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1948 and began working for Dr. Klaun as a dental assistant. Doris then went to Eastman Dental School, Rochester, N.Y. and graduated in 1950 with a certification as a dental hygienist. She married Daniel Fred Brodien, her high school sweetheart on June 27, 1953. After moving to 49 Spring St., the couple welcomed a son, Neal Mark Brodien, in March 1954.
In 1955 she went to work for Dr. Kennedy’s Dental Practice on Main Street in St. Johnsbury where she worked for 15 years until her retirement. Following retirement from dentistry, she worked part time for Hovey’s Thrift Shop on Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury for a number of years. Doris enjoyed her years working with Clara Fisher on the St. Johnsbury Beautification Committee. She also volunteered for a number of years as a library aide in the St. Johnsbury school system. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband visiting all the states except Alaska and Hawaii in their fifth wheel travel trailer, and spent 16 years wintering in Sun City Center, Fla. Doris was an accomplished gardener having a vegetable garden and one of the most beautifully landscaped yards with a variety of flowers. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading and maintaining the home throughout her life. Doris enjoyed hiking the NH 4,000 footers and completed all of them with celebrating Mt. Moosilauke as her last. She enjoyed skiing with her family at Burke Mtn., had been an active and dedicated member of the Notre Dame and St. John’s Churches and she supported the Good Shepherd School.
Doris is survived by her husband, Daniel Fred Brodien and son, Neal Mark Brodien, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She is preceded in death by parents Leon & M. Rosanna Provost, of St. Johnsbury, and her sister Lillian (Provost) Chirdon, Florida.
A private graveside will be scheduled for the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Caledonia Home Health at 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Ready and Caledonia Home Health, and St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab for Doris’s care.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
