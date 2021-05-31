Doris (Paye) Hitchcock - Obituary

Doris (Paye) Hitchcock, 79, of Grove Street, Littleton, N.H., died peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with her family by her side.
Doris was born in Brighton, Vt., to Clifton Elwin and Hildur May (Marsden) Paye on June 21, 1941. She was raised on the family farm, where she enjoyed working with the animals and spending time in the outdoors. She graduated from high school in Island Pond, Vt.
She worked as an LNA at Lafayette Health Care Center in Franconia, N.H., The Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H., and for North Country Home Health and Hospice.
She was a member of the Lyndonville United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed playing Candy Crush and her many dogs. Most of all, Doris was devoted to her family and they were devoted to her.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Leon Hitchcock; a great-granddaughter, Zoey-Lynn Rose Cardinal on Dec. 2, 2017; her sister, Linda Paye; and her brother, Elwin Clifton Paye on Aug. 14, 2008.
Survivors include her 4 daughters: Laurie Murphy and significant other Warren Dutton of Littleton, Hildur Lavoie of Bethlehem, N,H., Jennie King and husband Peter of Littleton, and Alberta Robbins and husband Steve of Woodsville, N.H.; 8 grandchildren: Samantha, Patrick, Cara, Heather, Christopher, Brandon, Kaylee, and Reegan; and 9 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be private, at the convenience of her family.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com .
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
