Doris Therrien - Obituary

Doris Therrien, of Boxford, Mass., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 1, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, Mass. Up until New Year’s Eve, she resided in an assisted living dementia care residence.
Doris (Dot) was born on Nov. 12, 1927 in Barnet, Vt. She grew up on a farm “on the hill” with her two brothers and five sisters. Dot loved the outdoors and would go for walks or work in the garden whenever possible.
She married Russ Therrien on June 26, 1947 and they spent their lives together as farmers in Cabot, Vt.
Doris leaves behind her sons, Alan Therrien and wife Sue of Boxford, Mass. and Dale Therrien and wife Donna of Dunedin, Fla., her daughter, Janet Decker and husband Al of Florence, Mass., her grandchildren, Heather and Gary McGinnis of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Tim and Ginger Therrien of Danville, Vt,, Michele and Jeff Voner of Topsfield, Mass. and Jack Decker of Florence, Mass. and her six great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Russ, her daughter Gwenn and husband Mike, and her granddaughter Gretchen Therrien, plus several of her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Dot’s funeral services will be held in Vermont and will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabot United Church, 2 Common Way, Cabot, VT 05647.
Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62) Danvers. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
