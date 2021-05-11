Dorothy A. Larrabee, 87, of Danville, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the West Danville United Methodist Church with a reception following at Joe’s Pond Pavilion. A complete obituary will follow.
