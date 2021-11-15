Dorothy Allen Obituary

Dorothy Allen, 91, of Methuen, Mass., formerly of Island Pond, Vt., passed away on Nov. 5, 2021 in Merrimack, N.H. She was born on Aug. 16, 1930 in East Charleston, Vt. to the late Alvin and Ruby (Henry) Brooks.
Dorothy was a graduate of Derby Academy class of 1949. She worked at Ethan Allen in Island Pond for many years. She was an avid cross stitcher, liked anything to do with crafts, and loved to ride snowmobiles. She was a member of the Firefighters Auxiliary in Island Pond, Lions Club, and the Brighton Snowmobile Club.
She is survived by her children Robert Allen, and Steven Allen and his wife Connie, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and her sister Beverly Hemond.
She was predeceased by her husband Moses Allen, her son Ronald Allen, brother Howard Brooks and sister Neta Aldrich.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.