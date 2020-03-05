Dorothy (Dot) Douse Pearson - Obituary

Dorothy “Dot” Douse Pearson, 85, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dot spent the last five years at the Pines Nursing Home where everyone who came in became her friend. She loved it when the LNAs would tell her their problems and say “Gram, I got a new boyfriend.” She would tell them they were too young to have one. She loved them all. She also did crafts there to take up her time. She made sure everyone had a bracelet, necklace, doily valentines or what she could get her hands on to make. She enjoyed making blankets for the kids for Christmas and playing cards with anyone who would play with her. Dot was a farmer’s wife for many years which she enjoyed very much. On the farm she enjoyed gardening, helping her children get ready for the fairs to show cattle; they went to several fairs for that. She really enjoyed it because she could make new friends. Dot loved people. She was a Foster mom for a lot of young kids who needed all her hugs and affection and to make them feel safe. At one time she had 13 kids in the house. She loved to sew, embroidery, cross stitch, quilting, travel, cooking, & making cakes for everyone. She taught 4-H & had ceramic classes in her home. Dot was involved in community events near and far, loved family gatherings, no matter where they were going to be she wanted to help. She was a dorm mom for 36 years for 4-H children at Eastern States EXPO, in Springfield, Mass. And every time she put anyone’s name on the loud speaker you felt like you were headed to the principal’s office, she thought that was a big deal, but there she also made a lot of friends and was loved by them all.
Survivors include Dot’s three children: Russell Douse of Barre, Vt., Rita Kaufman and husband, Jack, of Hardwick, Vt., and Mary Crosby and husband, Chuck, of Lyndonville, Vt.; six brothers: Maurice Hooker of Walden, Vt., Leslie Hooker of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Leon Hooker of Monroe, N.H., Ronnie Hooker of St. Johnsbury, Allen Hooker of Danville, Vt., and Lee Hooker of Concord, Vt.; two sisters: Eunice Skinner of Concord, Vt. and Marjorie Williams of Florida; son-in-law: Butch Cuthbertson of Waterford, eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband: Maynard O. Douse in 1984, and her second husband: Everett Pearson in 1996; two sons: Louis and William Douse; and four daughters: Janice Bocash, Barbara and Brenda Douse, and Carol Cuthbertson; and a sister: Lorraine Larravee.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Danville United Methodist Church with The Rev. Hyung-Kyu Yi officiating. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 26 at the Danville Green Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening the 6th at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
Memorial donations may be made to one of the following: Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 cancer.dartmouth.edu/donate, the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 www.kidneyfund.org or to your local 4H.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
