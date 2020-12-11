Dorothy Dyke - Obituary

Dorothy Dyke, 83, of Village Lane, West Lebanon, N.H., died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
She was born May 26, 1937 in Topsham, Vt., the daughter of Floyd Dexter and Bessie (Minor) Dexter. She attended schools in Topsham, Vt.
In September of 1954 she married Marshall Laundry and they were divorced in 1971.
Mrs. Dyke was a seamstress for Carter’s in Lebanon, N.H. and Maska USA in Bradford, Vt. She also worked at several convenience stores and sold toys, Tupperware, Artex, and B-Line clothing. She was last employed at the Jiffy Mart in Wells River, Vt.
Survivors include two sons, Marshall (Laura) Laundry of Hardwick, Vt., and Richard (Toni) Laundry of Enfield, N.H., a daughter, Lisa (Paul) Daggett of West Lebanon, N.H. and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, a brother Kenneth (Bev) Dexter of West Fairlee, Vt., four sisters, Leona Spooner of Rowe, Mass., Phyllis (Leo) Burthiaume of Munford, Ala., Lorraine Carbino of Thetford Center, Vt., and Beverly (Russ) Vaughn of East Thetford, Vt., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her good friend, Rebecca Gardner of Lyndonville, Vt.
She was predeceased by a son, Douglas Laundry and a great-granddaughter, Everleigh Broderick.
Graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery in Thetford Center, Vt. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home of Bradford, Vt.
