Dorothy E. Holmes Obituary

Dorothy E. Holmes, 97, of Country Meadows, Bethlehem, Pa., formerly of Washington, N.J. died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus, Easton. She was the widow of Thomas R. Holmes and the former wife of Richard E. Matthews. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Mark H. and Dorothy (Gehman) Young. A graduate of Allentown High School and the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Dorothy was a school nurse for the Independence Township Board of Education, Washington, N.J. for 37 years before retiring. She served on the school board and the board of health. Elected to the Independence Township Committee in 1981, Dorothy was active in Girl Scouts for many years. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Scottish Society and was a former Northeast Regional Vice President of Clan Young.
Survivors: Sons, Richard D. Matthews of Dover, Fla., Donald W. Matthews and his wife Diane of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; grandsons, Aaron Matthews, Corey Matthews, Samuel Matthews; great-grandchildren, Ivy Matthews, Nico Matthews; step-children, Bruce Holmes, Deborah Arnold; step-grandchildren, Crystal Holmes Weber, Tahra Holmes Frampton; step-great-grandchildren, Abram Weber, Owen Frampton, Thomas Kim.
Funeral Service is Private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.