Dorothy Lane Usher Obituary

Dorothy Lane Usher, 96, passed from this life on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the loving care of Riverglen House in Littleton, New Hampshire, her home for over nine years.
Born to Lorena and Chester Lane near Chicago, Illinois, Dorothy grew up playing tennis and hide-and-seek in the park near her home and spending time in the summers with her aunt and uncle in small-town Somerville, Ohio. Blossoming from a curly-haired child to a tall, beautiful young lady, Dorothy graduated from the University of Colorado, majoring in nutrition. There she met, then married, Thomas Usher, a naval officer and electrical engineer.
Dorothy and Tom traveled across the country to settle near Schenectady, New York, headquarters of General Electric, where they happily raised their family. Though primarily a stay-at-home mom, Dorothy taught nursery school at a local church for several years and played tennis and Bridge in a number of groups (“It pays to count your cards,” she would advise).
Tom’s employment with GE led them to Roanoke, Virginia, where they spent 40 wonderful years. Excelling at tennis, Dorothy joined a USTA team there, playing to age 75, and continued to develop her Bridge-playing acumen. She proudly belonged to P.E.O. in Roanoke, an international philanthropic and educational organization that aids women in achieving their highest aspirations.
Not long after Tom passed with cancer, Dorothy moved to Riverglen in Littleton, New Hampshire, to be closer to her daughter, Nancy, and son, Jim. Of tremendous sadness was losing her younger daughter, Suzanne, to ovarian cancer. Upon moving to New Hampshire, Dorothy looked to the community, becoming involved with the First Congregational Church of Littleton and joining a Bridge group that met in numerous locations around the area.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Barbara Tobey, and family of Denver, Colorado; her daughter, Nancy Goodrich and husband John of Littleton, NH; her son, Jim Usher and wife Jeffy, of Essex, VT; and her beloved grandchildren and their families: Kelly Merrell and husband Chris of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Jen Usher and partner Ryan Hastings of Marshfield Hills, MA; Sarah Alto and husband Mike of Topsham, ME; Katy Smith and husband Todd of St. Johnsbury, VT; A.J. Goodrich and husband Michael Friedman of Los Angeles, CA; Dylan Henderson and wife Erin of Roanoke, VA; and Graham Henderson and partner Molly Daley of Roanoke, VA.
Dorothy loved her family beyond measure, with her friends not far behind. She cherished good food, shared meals, and games with friends and family. She had a legendary ability to keep you engaged in conversation, but truth be told, she was genuinely happy to be with you and didn’t want to let you go. Over the years, she discovered amazing commonalities and connections with people she met. She always looked her best, with matching earrings and coiffed hair, and she loved decorating for every holiday. She didn’t miss a detail in her local newspaper and, with strong moral convictions, taught her family that civility matters, even when you disagree.
Dorothy loved life and wished to contribute to making it better. She wanted to be part of it all, despite the loss of loved ones and physical infirmities in later years. In her wallet, Dorothy carried this saying: “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” She leaves those who knew her with the memory of her radiant smile, her optimistic outlook, and her love of life.
A gathering will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home, 101 Union Street, Littleton, NH, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Rev. Peter Ilgenfritz of the First Congregational Church will lead a service beginning at 5:00 p.m., followed by a time to share memories of Dorothy by all who wish. Online memories may be shared with the family at https://obits.csnh.com/dorothy-usher
Donations to honor Dorothy’s memory may be given in her name to the First Congregational Church, Caring Tree, 189 Main Street, Littleton, NH 03561, or the Riverglen House Activities Fund, 55 Riverglen Lane, Littleton, NH 03561.
