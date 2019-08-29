Dorothy Lee Marcotte, 73, of 33 Second Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H.
Dottie was born in Lowell, Mass. on June 24, 1946. Her parents were Robert and Grace (Cote) Monty. She was raised in Lowell and Pelham, N.H. She married Kenneth W. Bowles and the couple moved to Barnet in 1974 to raise their children. She married Lyle “Sparky” Marcotte in 1988. Dottie was a life time member of the VFW. She enjoyed doing puzzles and visits to “Wallyworld,” as well as taking rides to 4 Corners Farm in Newbury to get her veggies.
Survivors include her daughters: Debra Bedard and husband, Doug, of Lyndonville, Vt. and Susan LeBel and partner, Timothy Percy, of Lyndonville, Vt.; a son: Timothy Bowles and wife, Julie, of Pahrump, Nev.; step-daughter: Sarah Blair of W. Charleston, Vt.; brothers: Dennis Monty and wife, Kathy, of Bellingham, Mass., and Brian Monty of Lowell, Mass.; a twin sister: Dolores Aubrey and husband, Richard, of Lowell, Mass.; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband: Sparky Marcotte in 1996. Also a brother: Paul Monty, her parents; and an infant son: Paul Joseph Bowles.
A Graveside service officiated by John Sleeper will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie’s name can be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care (Office of Development and Alumni Relations, c/o Jason Naulger, 1 Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756 check payable to: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with Jack Byrne Center in the memo line.)
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
