Dorothy M. Smith, 72, of Littleton, N.H., died early Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Dec. 2, 1949, in Keene, N.H., the daughter of Clifford Sr. and Jennie (Kelsey) Struthers. She attended school in Winchester, N.H.
She was formerly employed at the Ashuelot Paper Co, Adams Paper Mill and Walmart.
She leaves behind sons, Bernard Smith of Littleton, N.H., Richard Smith and wife Wanda of Lake Charles, La, William Smith Jr and husband Andres Fernandez of New York City; daughter Susan Thompson and husband Gary of McIndoe Falls, Vt, 10 grand children, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and two dear friends Jane Trombley and Peggy Davis.
She was predeceased by her late husband, her partner Bob, her brothers Clifford Jr and Norman Struthers and two sisters-in-law.
There will be no calling hours. A burial will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m., at the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, N.H. Contributions may be made in Mrs. Smith’s memory to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Rd, Lebanon, NH 03756. An online guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence for Dorothy’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
