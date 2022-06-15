Douglas Alan Rainey Obituary

Douglas Alan Rainey, 71, passed peacefully at his home in Lyndonville, Vt., on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Douglas was born on Jan. 13, 1951 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1969 and then went on to serve in the Army National Guard for six years. He grew up in Lyndonville and spent a lot of time working on his grandparents’ farm on Pudding Hill. He always enjoyed helping hay and do chores not only at the family farm, but later at his close friend Robert Easterbrooks’ farm as well.
He lived his entire life in the Northeast Kingdom, all the while raising a family. While balancing family life, he began working as a truck driver, first driving for Northern Gas Transport, later for Jeffrey Ronan Trucking, and then finishing his career as a self-employed trucker before retiring after 25 years of driving up and down the East Coast. He then went on to work for Lyndonville Hardware where he loved his job. He enjoyed the folks he worked with, and he loved seeing and talking to all the customers that passed through.
Doug, lovingly known as POPPA to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved spending time with his family. He was witty and always quick to throw a joke in to lighten the mood. He spent as much time as he could attending his children’s sporting events with Lyndon Youth Sports and even had a short stint coaching baseball for his boy’s team.
He attended as many basketball, baseball, football, lacrosse, and volleyball games of his grandchildren as he was able. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughter and great-granddaughter show horses. He was the ever present, quiet cheerleader to them all.
He loved sitting on his porch with a cup of coffee, listening to good classic rock, and holding his great-granddaughters on his lap. Doug also enjoyed golfing, hunting, cooking, baking (he made the best chocolate chip cookies) and taking drives in his convertible with his wife of 41 years.
Doug is survived by his wife, Marcia Wilkins Rainey; his children and their spouses, Troy Rainey and wife Carly, Kevin McClure and wife Amy, and Kelly Dudas; grandchildren, Megan Armstrong and husband Dana Armstrong, Braden McClure, Chandler Rainey, Drew Dudas, Connor McClure, Max McClure, and Luke Dudas; great-grandchildren, Emberly Armstrong and Ivy Armstrong; his brother Dwight Rainey and wife Bonnie.
He is predeceased by his parents Donald and Pauline Rainey, and Betty Ruggles Barrett and Thomas Barrett; son Todd Rainey; and sister Audrey Smith.
There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life for Doug will be held at a later date.
