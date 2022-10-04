Douglas B. Maxwell Obituary

Douglas B. Maxwell, 84 years of age, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 1, 2022. Doug was born on Oct. 29, 1937, to Claude Moulton Maxwell and Blanche Stevens Maxwell in the farm house that he was about to move into after a two year renovation project.
Doug graduated from Brighton High School in 1956. He married Marilyn Wood on June 19, 1965.
Doug was a kind and loving man who greatly enjoyed dairy farming and tending animals. He also enjoyed maple sugaring until his sight no longer allowed him to do so.
Even though he lost his eyesight he never lost his vision. Through the eyes of family members, he enjoyed traveling and listening to the descriptions of any given area he may be in. He was able to travel with his family from Maine to Florida including Virginia Beach and several trips to North Carolina. He visited Disney World twice. A few years ago, he traveled with family to British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. He visited the Glacier Fields and walked on the Athabasca Glacier as well as spending time in Golden, Banff, and Lake Louise, BC. He also enjoyed eating dinner atop the Seattle Space Needle. He got to spend some time visiting relatives and visiting touristy places from Ontario California to San Diego. Doug visited the Nation’s Capital more than once but the first time we were all allowed to enter the building and sit in the Senate viewing gallery without anyone questioning our presence!!
Prior to Doug losing his eyesight to Retinitis Pigmentosa he enjoyed bowling and western style square dancing.
Doug was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and a former member of the Knights of Pythias.
Doug is survived by his loving wife Marilyn and his two daughters who he loved dearly, Sheila Tremblay and her husband Matthew and Susan Maxwell-Thompson and her husband Raymond. He also leaves two grandchildren that were very special to him, Evan Tremblay, Sierra Tremblay and her partner Drake O’Connell and his boys Grayson and Mateo. He is also survived by his older brother, Blaine Maxwell, his sisters-in-law Carole Maxwell, Charlene Maxwell, Marjorie Douglas and Ruby Cook. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Robert Maxwell and Dwight Maxwell, his sisters June Bingham and her husband Ralph, and Joyce Cross and her husband Wyman, and a sister-in-law Barbara Maxwell.
Calling hours to be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Curtis Britch-Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby, Vermont from 1 to 2 p.m. with a brief funeral service following. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Those wishing to make donations in his memory may do so to the Vt. Blind Association or the Vt. Lung Association. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
