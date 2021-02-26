Douglas Boyce - Obituary

Douglas Philip Boyce, 57, of Railroad Street, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, with family at his side.
Doug was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on July 14, 1963, to Donald and Jacklyn (White) Boyce. He was a graduate of the Class of 1981 at Blue Mt. Union School.
Initially, Doug worked with his step-father, Ralph Hatch doing construction. He then drove a truck for Bruce Limlaw, Louie Cadwell, Rodney Rood at Catamount Forest Products. He retired as a maintenance man for P&H.
Over the years, Doug spent many hours grooming the local snowmachine trails.
He was predeceased by his mother Jacklyn Hatch, a brother Stephen Hatch and stepfather, who raised him, Ralph Hatch. He is survived by his wife, Cassie (Holmes) Boyce of Groton; three daughters, Erica Hart of Peacham, VT, Jessica Holmes and Stephanie Boyce both of Groton; a son Davy Hart of Peacham; three grandchildren; his father, Donald Boyce; a sister, Donna Boston and husband Gregory of Maine; a brother, David Boyce of North Carolina; a step-sister, Deb Hatch of Florida; two step-brothers, Michael Hatch of North Haverhill, NH and Brent Hatch and wife Sam of Florida; along with nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A calling hour will be Wednesday March 3, 2021, 5-6 pm at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH, casual dress, masks and social distancing are required for attendance.
Services will be announced in the springtime.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family at 94 Railroad Street, Groton, VT 05046.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
