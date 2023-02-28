Douglas L. Smiley Obituary

Douglas L. Smiley, 76, of East Main Street, Lunenburg, Vt., died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center, after a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis & Congestive Heart Failure.
Douglas was born in Hanover, N.H., on May 28, 1946, the son of Paul Milton and Norma Jane (Lane) Smiley. He was raised in Bantum, Conn., where he graduated high school. He attended the Hartford Institute of Accounting, Hartford, Conn., where he graduated first in his class and acquired an associate degree in accounting. He served four years in the US Air Force and in 1966 he married Judith E. Tucker of Windsor, Vt.
For most of his life Douglas worked as a sales representative for various businesses selling hats, sewing machines, shoes, furniture, and hardware. For many years he enjoyed his hunting camp in Lunenburg and in 1988 they built a home and moved there permanently. Before retiring he worked as a residential counselor at the NFI North Country Shelter in Jefferson, N.H.
Besides hunting, he enjoyed collecting guns, cameras, and scales. He also enjoyed reloading ammunition. Many will remember Douglas as one of the morning coffee crew fellows at Lunenburg Variety, sharing his wit and wisdom. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Mason.
He was predeceased by his son, Bryan Smiley of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Surviving family members include his wife, Judith of Lunenburg; his daughters, Traci Smiley of Lunenburg, Meredith Smiley and husband, Matthew Hart of York, Maine; grandchildren, Merick Smiley, Julia Smiley, Camryn Hart; and his cousin, Paul Shepard and wife Joyce.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 4, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. Military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. Following visiting hours, there will be a gathering back at the home of Judith and Douglas in Lunenburg. His ashes will be scattered later according to his wishes.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
