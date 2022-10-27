Douglas Nelson Harris Obituary

Douglas Nelson Harris, age 70, Marl Pond Road, West Burke, Vt., passed peacefully at his home, Monday evening, Oct. 25, 2022.
Doug was born in Chico, Calif., on Jan. 20, 1952, son to Patty (Carter) Harris and the late Gilbert Harris. He was raised and educated there, graduating from Pleasant Valley High School with the Class of 1970. That same year, he married Leanne Morgan, and they shared 52 years.
Doug worked in the lumber industry in California and came to Vermont in 1992 to work for Burke Lumber Manufacturing as general manager. He retired in 2014. He loved sports: softball, golf and football, enjoyed cooking, playing cards and being with his family and friends, especially camping at Champlain Valley Campground in St. Albans.
He is survived by his beloved wife, LeAnn, of Sutton, Vt., his mother, Patty Harris, of Nekoosa, Wisc., a son: James Harris and wife, Jennifer, of Sutton, Vt., two daughters: Kelli Arkley and husband, Robert, of Jay, Vt., Kayce Jones and husband, Cory, of Derby, Vt., one sister: Sandy Capek and husband, Gerald, of Wisconsin, Rapids, Wisc., four grandchildren: Bailey & Hayden Arkley, Hannah and David Harris and four nieces.
He was predeceased by two brothers: Terry and David Harris.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lyndonville VFW, Post #10038, Lyndonville, VT, 05851.
