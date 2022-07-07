Dr. Charles Frank Bethell Obituary

Dr. Charles Frank Bethell, 77, of St. Johnsbury, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Charles was born in Washington, Indiana on September 9, 1944, to Frank and Lucille (Hendrix) Bethell. Due to his father’s work at many VA hospitals as a dentist, Charles lived in many different places growing up and graduated from Chillicothe High School in Ohio, Class of 1962.
In 1968, Charles joined the Marine Corps. and then served in the Army and retired from the Air Force in 1992. Along with his military service, he attended college and in 1982 received a PhD from the California School of Professional Psychology. Through his work with veterans, Charles was instrumental in convincing the Veteran’s Administration to begin diagnosing PTSD. On August 20, 1970, Charles married Linda Marie Moore and the couple embraced their military family lives. After Linda’s death in 2014, Charles became involved with the military and motorcycle communities including the Patriot Guard.
Survivors include his two children: C. Frank Bethell, II and wife, Kathryn, of Rochester, N.H. and Amber N. Bethell of Somersworth, N.H.; a sister: Susan Bethell of Knoxville, Iowa; and one grandchild: Redmond Bethell. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years: Linda Bethell.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m., July 19, 2022, at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery with an honor guard procession led by the Patriot Guard Riders who will be meeting at the Vermont Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sharon at 11:30 a.m.
