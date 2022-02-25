Dr. Edgar Raymond Miller (“Tyke”) Obituary

Oct. 13, 1929 - Feb. 19, 2020
On Feb. 19, 2022 Dr. Edgar Raymond Miller, Jr. (“Tyke”) passed away at his farm in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania surrounded by his adoring family. He was 92.
Tyke was a wise and kind father, a loving husband, and an esteemed surgeon. He was guided by his uncompromising character built on courage, responsibility, grit, humor, curiosity, and an authentic humility (which would no doubt eschew such high praise.) But perhaps his most endearing quality to all those who knew him, whether prince or pauper, he treated everyone with genuine dignity and respect.
He was born and raised in Richardson Park, Delaware. In Middle School, when asked to list his life’s goals he wrote: 1. Surgeon 2. Husband 3. Farm Owner 4. Five Kids 5. Navy 6. World Travel – he accomplished them all. It wasn’t easy, but he made it look so. He was as comfortable in his skin as he was in his scrubs or a L.L. Bean button down, khakis, and well-worn sweater that became his signature.
Tyke attended St. Andrews School in Middletown, Delaware (’47) where he excelled at football and rowing, and his grades were respectable enough to get him into Dartmouth College. He attributed his successes not to any athletic or academic distinction but rather to his mentors who recognized his determination and humanity: Waldy Pell and Bill Cameron of St. Andrews, Dean Siverson of Dartmouth, his grandfather, Phillip William Miller, and father, Dr. Edgar R. Miller, Sr.
After graduating Big Green in 51’, Tyke started at Dartmouth Medical School where he spotted a knock-out. She was visiting from Simmons College, and he got her number. She rebuffed him twice before reluctantly accepting a date on his final attempt, and the rest is history. Jane McEttrick and Edgar Miller married in 52’ in Lyndonville, Vermont and remained so until she predeceased him in 2020.
The newlyweds moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts where Tyke completed his degree at Harvard Medical School (54’). Following graduation, they moved to Rochester, New York where Tyke did his internship and residency in vascular surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital. He stayed there becoming Chief Surgical Resident before joining the Navy (56’-58’). He became Second Lieutenant serving on a destroyer escort in Antarctica as ships surgeon.
Afterwards, the Miller’s returned to Wilmington, Delaware. Tykes’ parents: Dr. Edgar Raymond. Miller, Sr. and Dr. Elizabeth Buck Miller (life-long inspiration) had practiced there before moving to Nepal on a nine-year medical mission.
Tyke’s career as a general and vascular surgeon expanded quickly and spanned over five-decades. He worked mostly at The Delaware Memorial, St. Francis, and Christiana Hospitals and held prestigious leadership positions throughout including, Chief of Surgery at The Delaware Medical Center; Chief of Vascular Surgery at the St Francis Hospital; President of The Delaware Academy of Medicine; and The Medical Center of Delaware; and as surgical consultant to The A.I. duPont Institute and Delaware’s VA Hospital.
Tyke’s family also grew. With Jane and their five kids in tow, the Millers moved to his 125-acre dream farm in Kennett Square. He wasn’t really a country club fellow, but when Jane swayed him, he enjoyed dinner with friends at The Vicmead Hunt Club, Greenville Country Club, or The Wilmington Club . But Starvegut Farm was his solace; a place where he did everything from delivering calves, to bailing hay, to attending to varmints the kids dragged in. It was a flourishing estate where the Millers always welcomed their ever-expanding and eclectic orbit of friends.
Tyke’s influence was global. His frequent volunteer medical missions were legendary taking him to the far reaches of the planet, some as unruly as his late-life eyebrows: Vietnam, Afghanistan, The North Pole, Bhutan, to name a few. Fellow members at The Explorers Club were as interested as the medical community to hear about his expeditions.
His most peaceful times were spent with family and dear friends on the farm or in Lyndonville, Vermont, where he had his second home. Tyke would sit quietly by a fire with his beloved Golden Retriever, Rockie; play chess; smoke his pipe; feed chipmunks by hand, and often say, “It doesn’t get better than this.”
On the night he died, someone reminded him of the far-reaching influence and positive impact he’d had in so many lives, to which he quietly replied, “It was a privilege.”
From all those who knew you, Dad, the privilege was all ours.
Dr. Miller is survived by daughters; Catherine Darling Miller Patel (Eric), Margaret Elizabeth Blackwell Miller Perlis (Mike); sons, Dr. Edgar Raymond Miller III (Riley), Alfred Scott Miller (Susan), John Jacob Miller (Patricia Morgan); his sisters Elizabeth Jenkins and Bishnu Miller; and grandchildren: Kate, Caroline, Edgar IV, Ashley, Annie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice at www.delawarehospice.org. For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
