Dr. Gordon ‘Joe’ Blanchard - Obituary

Dr. Gordon “Joe” Blanchard of Monroe, N.H. and Naples, Florida, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Carol Dickey of Groton, Vt. in August 2018 and daughter, Laurie Taft, in January 2018.
He graduated with a PHD from Syracuse University and also the University of Vermont. He worked for many years as a research scientist at the VA Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Joe was an avid fisherman and loved to be on the water. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage, which he rebuilt on the south shore of Boston, and in Naples, Florida. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his home in Monroe, N.H.
He leaves a son, Steve and girlfriend Suzi of Bonita, Florida and Monroe, N.H., and brother Philip and wife Norene also of Monroe, N.H. He leaves several cousins, nieces, and nephews as well.
Special thanks go out to Cindy Digman and all the staff at the Kiva assisted facility for giving “Jo-Jo” the attention and love for the past two years.
Cremation at Hodges Funeral Home Naples, Florida.
