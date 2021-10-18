Dreamer Jewell (Deese) Bagonzi Obituary

Dreamer Jewel (Deese) Bagonzi, 88, of Pine Street, Woodsville, N.H., died peacefully in her home on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Dreamer was born on June 29, 1933 in Winnsboro, S.C. to Belton and Thelma (Clark) Deese. She graduated from Olympia High School, Columbia, S.C. in 1953. Following that, she worked briefly as a med tech. On May 7, 1955 she married John A. Bagonzi in Columbia, S.C.
Upon returning to John’s hometown of Woodsville, Dreamer assisted his mother at Bagonzi’s Restaurant. Eventually, she and John owned and operated the restaurant for over 27 years. Under Dreamer’s care, the restaurant was more than a place to go to eat. It was a gathering place for local teachers and students and families alike. Everyone remembers Bagonzi’s!
Dreamer was proud of her South Carolina heritage and her great-grandmother Molly, yet she made it clear that Woodsville was her town. She enjoyed her vegetable garden and shared her produce with friends and neighbors. She loved tending her flowers. Dreamer made the best stromboli and spaghetti with garlic and rarely used a recipe. Over the years, she assisted John with his pitching camps throughout New England. She was an avid Boston sports fan, cheering especially for the Red Sox and the Celtics. In retirement, she and John traveled to Alaska and other states throughout the western U.S.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Dr. John Albert Bagonzi, Jr. on Feb. 13, 2014; her son John A. Bagonzi, III on May 25, 2014; and her brother, Glenn Deese.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Godoy and husband Franco of Newport News, Va.; her son, Robert “Dooley” Bagonzi and wife Jolie of Bluffton, S.C; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth “Liz” Bagonzi; four grandchildren, Allison Sutton Bagonzi, John David “Jack” Bagonzi, Jonathan Godoy, and Gabrielle Godoy; and her sister-in-law, Myrtle Deese of West Columbia, S.C.; along with a host of dear friends.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, NH. With a memorial service at 11 a.m. to follow with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bath, N.H.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodsville High School, 9 High St., Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
